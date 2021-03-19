World Share

Turkey and Egypt Restart Diplomatic Talks

After years of disruptions, Turkey and Egypt have resumed diplomatic-level contacts again. The bilateral talks are the first since the 2013 coup d’etat where Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi was forced out of power. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said a lack of trust may exist for both sides and negotiations are being held step by step. So, what are the challenges that may impede a further reconciliation between the two countries and what steps need to be taken to bring the relations back to normal? Guests: Huseyin Avni Botsali Turkey's Former Ambassador to Cairo Ali Bakeer Assistant Professor at Qatar University