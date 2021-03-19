World Share

Can Turkey and Egypt Normalise Ties? | Afghanistan’s Troubled Peace Process

Turkey and Egypt have established diplomatic contacts after years of hiatus. Small steps are being taken by both sides to lay the foundation for a rapprochement process. Given the tense ties between Ankara and Cairo since 2013, will it be possible for the countries to completely repair the distrust? Also, Turkey plans to host Afghanistan peace talks in Istanbul in April, proposed by the Biden administration to accelerate negotiations toward ending the 20-year-old war. Guests: Huseyin Avni Botsali Turkey's Former Ambassador to Cairo Ali Bakeer Assistant Professor at Qatar University Omar Samad Former Afghan Ambassador Imtiaz Gul Security Analyst