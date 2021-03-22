EU regulators declare AstraZeneca vaccine safe for use | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The European Union's four biggest economies say they'll resume their roll-out of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. Germany, France, Italy and Spain had stopped distributing the injection after reports of blood clots among some people who received the shots. But according to regulators, data show the vaccine is just as safe as others on the market. Tayyibe Aydin reports. Doctor Muhammad Munir is a virologist at Lancaster University in the UK. He says there's plenty of evidence to show the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe. #EUregulators #AstraZeneca #Pandemic
March 22, 2021
