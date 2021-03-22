Japan bans foreign fans from attending Tokyo Olympics | Money Talks

BizTech Share

Authorities in Japan have decided to ban foreign fans from watching the Olympic and Paralympic games in person. Organisers say the financially painful decision was necessary to protect athletes. They also worry that welcoming hundreds of thousands of overseas visitors will derail the nation's efforts to keep its coronavirus outbreak under control. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Kieran Maguire in Manchester. He's a sports finance specialist at the University of Liverpool.