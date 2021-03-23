World Share

SENEGAL PROTESTS: Anti-French anger

French businesses have been a major target during recent protests in Senegal. The demonstrations have been in support of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko - but why has anger against France been a big part of the chaos? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.