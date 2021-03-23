POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Will the Republic of the Congo's election be free and fair?
04:16
World
Will the Republic of the Congo's election be free and fair?
People in the Republic of the Congo are casting ballots in a presidential election that is expected to extend President Denis Sassou Nguesso 36 year rule after the leading opposition candidate was hospitalised on Saturday after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas reportedly died on Sunday. Political analyst and executive director of the National Congress for Democracy Teylama Miabey weighs in. #DenisSassouNguesso
March 23, 2021
