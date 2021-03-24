World Share

Across the Balkans: Interview With Bosnian Serb Leader Milorad Dodik

Milorad Dodik is the Chairperson of Bosnia and Herzegovina's Presidency. He's also a controversial figure in the country for repeatedly calling for an independence referendum for Republika Srpska, the part of the country where Bosnian Serbs tend to live. Here's our exclusive interview with Milorad Dodik during his official visit to Turkey. Across The Balkans is TRT World's new programme, hosted by Nafisa Latic, that explores the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today.