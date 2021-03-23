Turkey's tourism sector expects bumper summer season | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The global tourism sector has been decimated by the pandemic with many operators struggling to survive. Here in Turkey, the president of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies Firuz Baglikaya says he's hoping the industry will be able to recoup some of its losses over the upcoming summer holidays. That's as hundreds of thousands of British and European tourists have shown interest in the country as a holiday destination due to its value-for- money and COVID-19 safety measures. #TurkeyTourism #Pandemic #SummerHolidays
March 23, 2021
