POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Album sales help offset lost income from cancelled concerts | Money Talks
06:10
BizTech
Album sales help offset lost income from cancelled concerts | Money Talks
The music industry lost out on 30 billion dollars in revenue from live concerts last year due to the pandemic, which made large public gatherings impossible in most countries. But 2020 wasn't a total loss for musicians. A new report shows record sales continued to rise, thanks to streaming. Paolo Montecillo has the details. For more we spoke to Bob O'Donnell in Foster City, California. He's a technology analyst and the founder of TECH-nalysis Research. He was also the editor of Electronic Musician and Music Technology magazine. #AlbumSales #KPop #Streaming
March 23, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?