WeWork looking to go public through blank-check backer | Money Talks
08:56
BizTech
Shared office space provider, WeWork says it lost billions of dollars last year as the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of its facilities. Now it's wooing investors for another 1-billion dollar injection and a stock market listing. WeWork plans to merge with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company to achieve both goals. And as Mobin Nasir reports, it's just one of dozens of companies securing funding through SPACs. For more on this, Santosh Rao joined us from Princeton, New Jersey. He's Partner and Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners. #WeWork #SPAC #IPOs
March 23, 2021
