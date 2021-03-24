POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Secretary of State visits Brussels to meet NATO allies
US Secretary of State visits Brussels to meet NATO allies
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pledged to rebuild and revitalise the NATO military alliance. The meeting in Brussels comes at a moment of heightened tension between Russia, China and the West. It also saw the new US Secretary of State meeting with allies including Turkey in an effort to rebuild Transatlantic ties after Donald Trump's departure from the White House. We speak to Scott Lucas from Birmingham University who has more. #Blinken
March 24, 2021
