EU tightens export rules on vaccines to avoid shortfalls

The European Union has tightened its rules on the export of coronavirus vaccines, in a bid to avoid shortfalls across the bloc. Under the revised regulation, countries will be assessed on their inoculation rates and access to vaccines before a shipment is made. Those with a high levels of coverage or countries which restrict exports could risk having shipments banned. Oksana Pyzik from UCL School of Pharmacy weighs in. #EU
March 24, 2021
