POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why demand for lion bones is a threat to Africa’s big cats
03:22
World
Why demand for lion bones is a threat to Africa’s big cats
Ugandan wildlife officials have detained four men suspected of killing and dismembering lions in one of country's largest national parks. Wildlife trafficking has been a growing problem in Africa driven partly by the economic fallout of the COVID-19. But there is also a rising demand for lion bones in Asia. National Senior Inspector and Wildlife Protection Unit Manager at the Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Douglas Wolhuter weighs in. #Uganda
March 25, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?