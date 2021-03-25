World Share

AstraZeneca ‘effective and safe’

Which vaccine are you getting? It shouldn’t matter since they’re all approved, yet half of Germany, France, Spain and Italy don’t want the AstraZeneca jab, they call it the The ‘Aldi Vaccine’ - like the budget supermarket. How on earth did it go from a medical miracle to a bit of a joke? Also on the programme, misogyny in the UK, the government is making it a ‘hate crime’ how is that going to work in real life and will it really make women safer? 0:41- THE 'ALDI' VACCINE? 16:36 - MISOGYNY IN THE UK