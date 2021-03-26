POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK government creating freeports to revive coastal towns | Money Talks
UK government creating freeports to revive coastal towns | Money Talks
Britain's coastal areas are home to some of the most deprived towns in the country. By some estimates, these areas are 23 percent poorer than places inland. And they've been some of the hardest hit by the pandemic, because many coastal economies rely heavily on tourism and hospitality. To improve these geographic inequalities, the government is creating eight so-called 'freeports', with low-tax zones. But will they be the answer to levelling up Britain? Natalie Powell finds out. #UKgovernment #CoastalTowns #FreePorts
March 26, 2021
