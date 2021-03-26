POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sophia the Robot sells first NFT artwork for almost $700,000 | Money Talks
02:48
BizTech
Sophia the Robot sells first NFT artwork for almost $700,000 | Money Talks
Sophia has become the first Artificial Intelligence robot to create an NFT artwork sold at an auction. NFTs - or Non-Fungible tokens - are the latest craze among crypto investors and on social media. Some investors are pouring millions of dollars into the unique digital items. Michelle Hennessy was following the online auction for Sophia's masterpiece from Hong Kong. #Sophia #NFTartwork #Robot
March 26, 2021
