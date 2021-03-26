World Share

China imposes sanctions against British individuals, groups

The Chinese government has announced sanctions against several British individuals and entities in retaliation to those imposed by the UK earlier this week. UK accuses China of committing rights abuses against the Uighur and other minorities groups. Beijing denies the allegation. Senior fellow at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Nanyang Technological University James Dorsey weighs in. #Chinasanctions