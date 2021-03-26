POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli Elections Fail to Break Political Deadlock
Israeli Elections Fail to Break Political Deadlock
Israel’s fourth national elections in two years have failed to pull the country of a political deadlock. The country is divided over whether Benjamin Netanyahu, a prime minister who has been in power for 12 straight years, should stay in office. Although holding a lead, Netanyahu’s Likud party is short of a governing majority. This means another protracted round of coalition negotiations are to begin. If neither of the main blocs can form a coalition, another election will need to be held in the coming months. So will there be a new government this time, or will the stalemate continue? Guests: Gideon Levy Columnist at Haaretz Daoud Kuttab Political Analyst
March 26, 2021
