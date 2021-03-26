World Share

Israeli Elections Fail to Break Political Deadlock

Israel’s fourth national elections in two years have failed to pull the country of a political deadlock. The country is divided over whether Benjamin Netanyahu, a prime minister who has been in power for 12 straight years, should stay in office. Although holding a lead, Netanyahu’s Likud party is short of a governing majority. This means another protracted round of coalition negotiations are to begin. If neither of the main blocs can form a coalition, another election will need to be held in the coming months. So will there be a new government this time, or will the stalemate continue? Guests: Gideon Levy Columnist at Haaretz Daoud Kuttab Political Analyst