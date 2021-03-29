POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A Migrant's Journey | Bigger Than Five
A Migrant's Journey | Bigger Than Five
The US is seeing a surge of asylum-seekers attempting to cross the US-Mexico Border, even though the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas has said the southern border is ‘closed’. Bigger Than Five travels to El Zonte, El Salvador to speak with Marvin Alvarado who tried to cross into the US after being deported. He recounts his experience and tells us why he is willing to make the dangerous trip, once again. The old global order is being shaken up and Bigger Than Five is here to make sense of it all - with tough questions for those in power and sharp analysis about the people and politics that are changing our world. 👉http://trt.world/13qv​​ Follow us: 👉https://twitter.com/_biggerthanfive 👉https://twitter.com/ghida_fakhry Subscribe: 👉 Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3pYJ2m7​
March 29, 2021
