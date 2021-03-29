POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trial of former police officer charged in George Floyd’s killing begins on Monday
05:52
World
Trial of former police officer charged in George Floyd’s killing begins on Monday
The trial of a former US police officer accused of murdering George Floyd begins in Minneapolis on Monday with opening statement from the prosecution. Floyd's death sparked Black Lives Matter protests around the world last year after video circulated of the officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Ama Mazama from Temple University weighs in. #DerekChauvin
March 29, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?