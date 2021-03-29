POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK's signature red phone booths repurposed into libraries | Money Talks
02:26
BizTech
They're an instantly recognisable part of British life but now thousands of red phone boxes are up for grabs. It's part of an initiative to find a new use for these relics of a bygone era. The growth of mobile phone use means there are only 7-thousand working red phone boxes left in Britain, and half of them don't make money. Natalie Powell has more. #Phoneboxes #Libraries #RedPhoneBooth
March 29, 2021
