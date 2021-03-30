POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Traditional methods revive forest ecosystem in Burkina Faso | Money Talks
02:14
BizTech
In the 1980s, the West African country Burkina Faso experienced one of the worst famines in its history due to climate change. Large swathes of fertile land became increasingly arid, especially in the northern region, where more than 70-thousand people depend on farming. But one man's dedication is gradually restoring the ecosystem and improving agriculture. Adesewa Josh has more. #Seeds #Conservation #ForestEcosystems
March 30, 2021
