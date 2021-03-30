POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Netflix series fuels surge in sales of global chess sets | Money Talks
Video and online games aren't the only forms of entertainment to benefit from the pandemic. Global sales for board games jumped 20-percent last year, as people looked for ways to keep themselves occupied at home. Chess in particular has seen a surge in interest, thanks to the hit Netflix series, 'The Queen's Gambit'. And as Tayyibe Aydin reports, demand is so high for one chess set maker in Spain, that it's struggling to keep up. #QueensGambit #Chess #Boardgames
March 30, 2021
