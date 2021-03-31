POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
14 countries criticise WHO report on COVID-19's origins
05:09
World
14 countries criticise WHO report on COVID-19's origins
14 countries, including the US, have raised concerns about a World Health Organization report on the origins of COVID-19. The report released on Tuesday details the findings of a month-long trip to China by a 17-member team. Washington is leading a chorus of criticism that the inquiry lacked the data and samples it needed. Lee Jones from Queen Mary University of London weighs in. #COVIDorigin
March 31, 2021
