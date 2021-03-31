Atrocities in Tigray | Niger Attacks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
For months Ethiopia’s prime minister denied Eritrean forces were operating in Tigray, but now Abiy Ahmed has acknowledged Eritrean troops were backing him in the war-torn region. We ask what it will take to bring the conflict to a close. And in Niger we look at an attack that killed 137 men, women and children. Guests: Derese Kassa Sociology Professor at Iona College Meaza Gidey Gebremedhin Tigrayan Activist with Omna Tigray Advocacy Group David Otto Counter Terrorism Specialist
March 31, 2021
