BizTech Share

Georgia launches work and travel programme to boost economy | Money Talks

When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the world, Georgia realised the tourism industry it heavily relies on, would be decimated. In an attempt to claw back some of that revenue, the country introduced a digital nomad programme. It's a scheme which allows people to temporarily move to the Black Sea nation and work remotely for their companies back home. And as Sarah Morice reports, the project has been a success. #DigitalNomads #WorkandTravel #Georgia