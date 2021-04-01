POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rwenzori Mountains lose their glaciers, the first in Africa
Rwenzori Mountains lose their glaciers, the first in Africa
An expedition looking into ice melt was done in 2012 and then again in 2020 by Klaus Thymann. He is an award winning photographer and environmental consultant who traveled to the Rwenzori Mountains that borders Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In just the 8 years between expeditions, the peaks have lost their snow caps. They are the first glaciers in Africa to melt away completely. We speak to Klaus Thymann about those expeditions and more about the impact of glacier melt on our climate. #Africaglaciers
April 1, 2021
