POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Google Maps to suggest roads with lowest carbon emissions
03:54
World
Google Maps to suggest roads with lowest carbon emissions
US tech giant, Google, says its Google Maps app will start directing drivers along routes that are more eco-friendly. The app will show routes that generate the lowest carbon footprint using mainly traffic data, slopes and other factors. The feature will be launched later this year in the US and eventually in other countries. Ben Wagner from Delft University of Technology explains. #ecofriendlynavigation
April 1, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?