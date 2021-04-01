POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK to bring back fans to major events but with restrictions | Money Talks
The UK's Culture Secretary has told the country to get ready for a "summer of fun" as the vaccine rollout gathers pace. Britain is also preparing to host a number of world renowned events. Some experts say social distancing and vaccine passports of some kind will be needed to facilitate large crowds. But how will small businesses cope? Oliver Regan takes a look. #UK #SummerOfFun #PandemicLockdowns
April 1, 2021
