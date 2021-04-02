POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Evidence suggests Ethiopian soldiers carried out massacre
A BBC investigation says it found evidence that in January, members of Ethiopia's military killed at least 15 unarmed civilians during an operation in the country's north. The investigation also revealed the killing took place near a town, where the Ethiopian army is fighting the regional forces of the Tigray People's Liberation Front. Adviser at the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance Adem Kassie Abebe weighs in. #Ethiopianmilitary
April 2, 2021
