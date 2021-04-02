POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey-EU Relations | The Istanbul Canal Project
26:00
World
Turkey-EU Relations | The Istanbul Canal Project
The top EU diplomat has called for stronger ties between Turkey and the bloc, days after EU leaders stressed the need for a positive agenda and deepening trade ties. Ankara has cautiously welcomed the rhetoric, highlighting that the EU needs to take concrete steps to meet its own positive expectations. Meanwhile, Turkey has approved development plans for the Istanbul canal on the edge of Istanbul that will join the Black Sea to the Marmara. Guests: Izzet Selim Yenel Former Turkish Ambassador Zoltan Egeresi Political Analyst Taha Meli Arvas Financial Analyst Guido Cozzi Professor at St Gallen University
April 2, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?