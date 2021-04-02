POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sperm production is on the decline and plastic pollution is to blame, study
Sperm production is on the decline and plastic pollution is to blame, study
Industrial chemicals can be found in products from toothpaste to food wrappers and even in the upholstery on furniture. A new book by environmental and reproductive epidemiologist - Shanna Swan - ties exposure to these pollutants to lower sperm production, genital abnormalities in boys and an overall decline in human fertility. Environmental and reproductive epidemiologist Dr Shanna Swan explains. #Spermcounts
April 2, 2021
