Jordan's former crown prince under house arrest amid security crackdown

Jordanian authorities have arrested several high-profile figures, after uncovering what they believe was a coup plot. High level political arrests are rare in Jordan, which has avoided recent upheaval that's rocked surrounding Middle Eastern countries. Authorities deny the former crown prince has been arrested. But as Liz Maddock reports, he released a scathing video from home which says otherwise. #JordanArrests