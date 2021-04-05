What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Thousands flee to Thailand and India to escape crisis in Myanmar

Thousands of people from Myanmar have fled to neighbouring countries, hoping to save their lives and their families. Authorities in Thailand and India have tried to block their arrival, fearing the situation in Myanmar could become a bigger crisis. The UN has warned that the country is on the verge of becoming a failed state. Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, weighs in. #Myanmar