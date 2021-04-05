POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Thousands flee to Thailand and India to escape crisis in Myanmar
03:17
World
Thousands flee to Thailand and India to escape crisis in Myanmar
Thousands of people from Myanmar have fled to neighbouring countries, hoping to save their lives and their families. Authorities in Thailand and India have tried to block their arrival, fearing the situation in Myanmar could become a bigger crisis. The UN has warned that the country is on the verge of becoming a failed state. Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, weighs in. #Myanmar
April 5, 2021
