How are Jordanians reacting to Prince Hamza’s arrest?
06:20
World
How are Jordanians reacting to Prince Hamza’s arrest?
Jordanian King Abdullah’s half-brother and former crown prince Hamza bin Al Hussein and several high-profile officials have been detained over what the government says was a coup plot. The military has warned the prince to stop actions targeting the country’s security and stability. Political analyst and columnist Lamis Andoni discusses how people across Jordan have reacted to the prince’s arrest. #PrinceHamzahbinHussein
April 5, 2021
