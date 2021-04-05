How are Jordanians reacting to Prince Hamza’s arrest?

What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Jordanian King Abdullah’s half-brother and former crown prince Hamza bin Al Hussein and several high-profile officials have been detained over what the government says was a coup plot. The military has warned the prince to stop actions targeting the country’s security and stability. Political analyst and columnist Lamis Andoni discusses how people across Jordan have reacted to the prince’s arrest. #PrinceHamzahbinHussein