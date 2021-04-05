POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
India records more than 103,500 new infections on Monday
04:40
World
India records more than 103,500 new infections on Monday
Authorities in India say they have recorded more than 103,000 new coronavirus cases on Monday - the highest daily tally since the start of the pandemic. This brings the national total close to 12.6 million cases. The production of two vaccines approved by the Indian government cannot meet both Indian and global needs quickly enough. So what other options are there? Dr Bharat Pankhania from the University of Exeter Medical School explains. #India
April 5, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?