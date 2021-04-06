BizTech Share

Jordan arrests members of royal family for plotting unrest | Money Talks

Jordan's former crown prince, Hamzah bin Al Hussein has been accused of trying to destabilise the country and plotting with 'foreign entities'. King Abdullah's half brother was put under what he calls house arrest, along with several high-profile officials. The prince has released a voice recording saying he'll ignore the army's orders not to communicate with the outside world. Liz Maddock reports. Sami Nader joined us from Beirut. He's the Director of the Levant institute for Strategic Affairs. #Jordan #Unrest #RoyalFamily