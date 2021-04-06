POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU Commission, Council chiefs meet with President Erdogan
EU Commission, Council chiefs meet with President Erdogan
A new year - a new start for Turkey-EU relations. That's the big hope ahead of today's high-level talks between European Council President Charles Michel, head of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. After a turbulent 2020 both sides are eager to reset relations and improve bilateral co-operation. But - as Saleh Sadi explains - repairing the strained relationship won't be easy. #EUTurkeyRelations
April 6, 2021
