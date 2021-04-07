World Share

COVID VARIANTS: What’s the worst case scenario?

How will Europe cope with the mutant strains of Covid 19 now appearing in different corners of the world? The British or Kent variant, ones from Brazil and South Africa; there will be others - what kind of threats do they pose? Guests: Dr Julian Tang Virologist at University of Leicester Professor Jonathan Stoye Virologist at Francis Crick Institute Oksana Pyzik Global Health Adviser Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.