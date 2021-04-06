POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Top EU leaders visit Turkey to revive relations
04:59
World
Top EU leaders visit Turkey to revive relations
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received European Council President Charles Michel and head of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday. The EU representatives say they had a positive dialogue with the Turkish president. The trio discussed trade, visa liberalisation and the on-going refugee crisis, among other issues.Giray Sadik, director of the EU Research Center at Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University explains. #TurkeyEUrelations
April 6, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?