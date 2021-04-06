POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
IMF raises growth forecasts as vaccine roll-outs gain pace | Money Talks
The end of the pandemic is in sight. That's according to the International Monetary Fund. It's raised its forecast for global growth this year, thanks to the speedy roll-out of vaccines and generous stimulus programmes by large economies. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, not everyone is expected to emerge from the crisis at the same time. For more, we spoke to Christian Lawrence. He's a senior cross-asset strategist at Rabobank in New York. #IMF #VaccineRollout #GlobalGrowth
April 6, 2021
