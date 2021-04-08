POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Liberty lost during Pandemic?
26:00
World
Liberty lost during Pandemic?
Violent protests aren’t unheard of in Europe - but it’s still a part of the world that prides itself on being relatively stable - where political disagreements are settled at the ballot box. But look across Europe and you see people clashing with police all over the place...what has Europeans so upset? Also, we speak to the Catalan translator dropped by Amanda Gorman’s publishers, because he’s not black and he’s not a woman.
April 8, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?