POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US calls for global reforms to eliminate tax havens | Money Talks
08:33
BizTech
US calls for global reforms to eliminate tax havens | Money Talks
US President Joe Biden is leading a global campaign to ensure the world's largest corporations pay their taxes wherever they are. His administration wants to raise trillions of dollars to fund ambitious spending plans. If the effort succeeds, it would also end a so-called 'race to the bottom' that has forced countries to sacrifice revenues to keep companies from moving to tax havens. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Joann Weiner in Washington. She's an economics professor who specialises in tax policy at George Washington University. #Taxes #JoeBidens #TaxHavens
April 9, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?