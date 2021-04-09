World Share

Turkey-Saudi Arabia Relations | Advancing Co-operation Amongst Turkic States

After years of strained relations, Ankara and Riyadh appear to be on track to repairing the ties. However the unofficial Saudi boycott of Turkish goods is still casting a shadow over the relations between the two countries. After record-low trade figures in recent months, Turkey raised its concerns regarding the kingdom’s informal embargo at the World Trade Organisation. Also, the Turkic council, comprising Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan, held a virtual meeting focusing on issues like security, terrorism and conflict across Central Asia. The member countries aim to promote a sense of unity and strengthen co-operation in many fields from security, trade, energy and tourism. Guests: Vehbi Baysan Political Analyst Giorgio Cafiero CEO at Gulf State Analytics Cengiz Tomar Rector at Akhmet Yassawi University Cavid Veliev Political Analyst