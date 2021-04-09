April 9, 2021
04:44
04:44
Israel rejects ICC probe, says it lacks jurisdiction
Israel says it is going to reject the International Criminal Court’s decision to probe alleged war crimes against Palestinians. Israel says the court lacks the jurisdiction to carry out an investigation. The ICC prosecutor announced last month that she had opened an investigation into the situation in Israeli-occupied territories. Michael Lynk, Associate Professor at the Faculty of Law at Western University weighs in. #Israelprobe
