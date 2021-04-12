How vulnerable is Iran’s Natanz plant to cyberattacks?

What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Iran says regional foe Israel is 'of course' behind Sunday's attack on the Natanz nuclear plant and has vowed to retaliate. The incident caused a power failure at the key uranium enrichment facility. It's raised fears that efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal could be derailed. We speak to Mohammad Marandi from Tehran University and Cybaze Chief Technology Officer Pierluigi Paganini. #Iran