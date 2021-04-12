BizTech Share

Private security guards protect avocado orchards in South Africa | Money Talks

Avocados are one of the world's most popular superfoods. Prices of the trendy fruit have skyrocketed over the past decade. In South Africa, the world's sixth biggest exporter, criminal syndicates are trying to take a cut of the 12-billion dollar trade by stealing from orchards. As a result, farmers have been forced to tighten security to protect their precious harvests. Motheo Khoaripe reports. #Avocado #SouthAfrica #BlackMarket