What are the options for the West to defuse tensions in eastern Ukraine?
03:51
World
What are the options for the West to defuse tensions in eastern Ukraine?
Tensions are quickly escalating between Russia and Ukraine, prompting fears of a revival of a military conflict there. While Russia warns against civil war in the eastern region of Ukraine, the US and NATO have reiterated support for Ukraine's territorial integrity in the face of what they call Russia's ongoing aggression. Victor Kipiani, chairperson of Tbilisi-based think-tank Geocase, explains what options exist for the West in defusing tensions in eastern Ukraine. #Ukraine
April 13, 2021
