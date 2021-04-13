POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK government to probe former PM's role in bankrupt firm | Money Talks
07:47
BizTech
UK government to probe former PM's role in bankrupt firm | Money Talks
Did the former UK Prime Minister David Cameron use his influence to gain undue favours for the now-collapsed financial services company, Greensill? The British government is launching an inquiry to establish the facts, and has also called in the current chancellor, Rishi Sunak, for questioning. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Denis MacShane joined us from London. He's the UK's former Minister of State for Europe and a former member of parliament for the Labour Party. #Greensill #DavidCameron #UKgovernment
April 13, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?