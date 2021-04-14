Millions of Indians gather for Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 warnings

What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Coronavirus infections in India are sky-rocketing. More than 180-thousand new cases were recorded on Wednesday. Despite warnings from authorities, hundreds of thousands of people are taking part in the Kumbh Mela festival. Part of the Hindu religious ritual is bathing in the Ganges River. We speak to Dr Bharat Pankhania from the University of Exeter Medical School about the spike cases in India . #KumbhMelafestival